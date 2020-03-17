17 March 2020 - 11:05
Covid-19: Consumers could face rationing

The unprecedented demand had made it difficult to eliminate gaps immediately on the shelves.

By ERNEST MABUZA

News

Coronavirus-positive family traced by police after refusing quarantine

The Gauteng health department on Tuesday confirmed going to court to get a family, including a mother and daughter who ...

By Naledi Shange
News

Covid-19 live updates: Ramaphosa postpones first meeting as AU chair

More than 1,700 people are trapped aboard a cruise liner in Cape Town amid a Covid-19 scare.

By Staff Reporter
News

Court order forces a Gauteng family into quarantine

A Gauteng family of three - two of whom had tested positive for coronavirus -  had to be tracked down by police after ...

By Yoliswa Sobuwa
News

Mayday! Coronavirus case suspected aboard the good ship Corona

The unfortunately named cargo ship MV Corona is under quarantine in Cape Town harbour due to a Covid-19 scare.

By Bobby Jordan
News

MSC halts South African cruises amid coronavirus outbreak

The cruise company said the last cruise, which left on Monday, will return on Friday.

By Khanyisile Ngcobo
News

Wits law students file urgent application to stop evacuation

Two Wits law students on Tuesday filed an urgent application in which they seek to interdict the evacuation of students ...

By Amina Asma and Shonisani Tshikalange
News

DA calls for loan payment 'holiday' for SMMEs affected by coronavirus

The DA wants banks and other financial institutions to freeze loan repayments by small businesses by at least four ...

By THABO MOKONE
News

1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama

The cargo ship MV Corona, which set sail from Cape Town last Wednesday, has returned after a crew member showed ...

By Bobby Jordan
News

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says courts won't close - yet

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says there will be no shutdown of South Africa’s courts in response to the Covid-19 virus ...

By Karyn Maughan
News

Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut

More universities have suspended in-person academic programmes.

By Iavan Pijoos
News

How local doctors are safeguarding their staff and patients from infection

Healthcare professionals aren't immune to infection simply by virtue of the fact that they treat sickness, so they're ...

By Paula Andropoulos
News

Tom Hanks, wife released from hospital after virus quarantine

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the Australian hospital where they were in isolation since ...

By afp
News

Cape Town bans all events that need a permit

The national coronavirus disaster means the end of all approved events in Cape Town, the city council said on Tuesday.

By sowetanlive
News

Alcohol wipes to the rescue as banks conduct business as usual

Banks say they are taking precautionary measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic - but some staff say nothing or ...

By Nomahlubi Jordaan
News

ZCC calls meeting to discuss Easter pilgrimage

Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has called a meeting with its members and health professionals on Saturday where they are ...

By Kgothatso Madisa
News

U.S. sex workers find coronavirus support in community groups

From Louisville, Kentucky to Washington, D.C., local communities across the US are mobilizing to meet the needs of the ...

By Reuters
Entertainment

Covid-19 hits gospel fraternity as Joyous Celebration and Spirit of Praise ...

This Easter weekend Mzansi will have to rely on TV and music streaming

By Chrizelda Kekana
News

Las Vegas grinds to halt as casinos close over virus

Slot machines switched off, blackjack tables deserted... several of the biggest casinos in Las Vegas will shut their ...

By afp
News

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to every African ...

Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma has announced that his foundation, together with the Alibaba Foundation, will ...

By Khanyisile Ngcobo
News

Driver safety amid Covid-19: Gautrain bus services suspended in Rosebank

All Gautrain buses in Rosebank, Johannesburg, were cancelled on Tuesday morning after drivers raised concerns about ...

By Iavan Pijoos
News

News

All early childhood development centres in Gauteng to close

The Gauteng department of social development has instructed all early childhood centres across the province to close ...

By Iavan Pijoos
News

Mpumalanga hospital closed over Covid-19, others taking action

Sections of the Busamed Lowveld Private Hospital in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, has been closed to the public for the day on ...

By Kgaugelo Masweneng
News

'Hundreds' of inmates escape Brazil jails ahead of coronavirus lockdown

Hundreds of prisoners broke out of four Brazilian jails on Monday, the day before their day-release privileges were due ...

By Reuters
News

What local governments can do to help fight coronavirus

As the first point of contact for people on the ground, there are several measures local governments can put into place ...

By Naledi Shange

'Patient Zero of the winelands': Cape estates close over coronavirus

Several top wine estates in the Cape winelands have shut some or all of their operations after a member of a Dutch wine tour - which visited 30 ...
News
7 hours ago

Italy's coronavirus toll surges with 368 new deaths as worries grow over hospitals

Italy recorded 368 more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, its biggest one day rise, amid growing concern about the ability of its ...
News
1 day ago

Zim minister's bizarre coronavirus claim: 'It's to punish the West for sanctions'

Zimbabwe’s minister of defence and war veterans, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, claims the coronavirus was unleashed by God to deal with US President ...
News
1 day ago

SA National Blood Service worker with coronavirus was not near blood banks or clinics

A SA National Blood Service worker employed at its head office in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday after travelling ...
News
2 days ago

Coronavirus Outbreak WhatsApp line: 060 012 3456

News

The coronavirus is officially a national disaster, but what does this mean?

In terms of the law, once a national disaster is declared, government can regulate the movement of people and goods ...

By QAANITAH HUNTER
Pic of The Day

Trevor Noah postpones comedy tour amid coronavirus outbreak

Trevor Noah has put his stand-up comedy tour, Loud and Clear, on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By Masego Seemela
News

UCT staff member tests positive for coronavirus, major universities close

A University of Cape Town staff member has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the institution has announced

By Iavan Pijoos
Opinion

THE EDITORIAL | We all must play part to defeat virus

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced extraordinary measures in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, ...

By The editorial
Entertainment

Celebs weigh in on coronavirus measures

Celebrities, like the rest of the country, were glued to the president's address and took to social media to share ...

By Kyle Zeeman
Sport

No surprises as Two Oceans is cancelled

Steyn to change tack as event hit by corona panic.

By Neville Khoza
News

WATCH | Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of ...

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on March 15 2020. This comes ...

By Deepa Kesa

News

'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies

President Cyril Ramaphosa's grave announcement on Sunday night appears to have switched many coronavirus fence-sitters ...

Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist
News

What you should know about social distancing

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, which ...

By Londiwe Dlomo
News

SA's hero pilot can't wait to tell daughter about Wuhan mission

Capt Vusi Khumalo did not tell his eight-year-old daughter where he was going when he embarked on a mission to rescue ...

By Promise Marupeng
News

Universities cancelling in-person classes due to coronavirus

A number of universities have announced that they are closing as a result of the Corona virus outbreak.

By Yoliswa Sobuwa
Opinion

Maybe the 'rona' can save our lost humanity if we let it

Why has it taken governments and businesses so long to close borders, to down tools, to elevate the lives of people ...

Thabiso Mahlape
Columnist
News

Winter school holidays to be cut short

June school holidays will be shorter as schools close earlier for Easter holidays.

By Yoliswa Sobuwa
News

Churches fall in line with reduction in congregants

Some of the major religious bodies have called off church services and suspended planned gatherings for Easter as part ...

By Tankiso Makhetha and Kgothatso Madisa
