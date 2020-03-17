Covid-19: Consumers could face rationing
The unprecedented demand had made it difficult to eliminate gaps immediately on the shelves.
Coronavirus-positive family traced by police after refusing quarantine
The Gauteng health department on Tuesday confirmed going to court to get a family, including a mother and daughter who ...
Covid-19 live updates: Ramaphosa postpones first meeting as AU chair
More than 1,700 people are trapped aboard a cruise liner in Cape Town amid a Covid-19 scare.
Court order forces a Gauteng family into quarantine
A Gauteng family of three - two of whom had tested positive for coronavirus - had to be tracked down by police after ...
Mayday! Coronavirus case suspected aboard the good ship Corona
The unfortunately named cargo ship MV Corona is under quarantine in Cape Town harbour due to a Covid-19 scare.
MSC halts South African cruises amid coronavirus outbreak
The cruise company said the last cruise, which left on Monday, will return on Friday.
Wits law students file urgent application to stop evacuation
Two Wits law students on Tuesday filed an urgent application in which they seek to interdict the evacuation of students ...
DA calls for loan payment 'holiday' for SMMEs affected by coronavirus
The DA wants banks and other financial institutions to freeze loan repayments by small businesses by at least four ...
1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama
The cargo ship MV Corona, which set sail from Cape Town last Wednesday, has returned after a crew member showed ...
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says courts won't close - yet
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says there will be no shutdown of South Africa’s courts in response to the Covid-19 virus ...
Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut
More universities have suspended in-person academic programmes.
How local doctors are safeguarding their staff and patients from infection
Healthcare professionals aren't immune to infection simply by virtue of the fact that they treat sickness, so they're ...
Tom Hanks, wife released from hospital after virus quarantine
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the Australian hospital where they were in isolation since ...
Cape Town bans all events that need a permit
The national coronavirus disaster means the end of all approved events in Cape Town, the city council said on Tuesday.
Alcohol wipes to the rescue as banks conduct business as usual
Banks say they are taking precautionary measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic - but some staff say nothing or ...
ZCC calls meeting to discuss Easter pilgrimage
Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has called a meeting with its members and health professionals on Saturday where they are ...
U.S. sex workers find coronavirus support in community groups
From Louisville, Kentucky to Washington, D.C., local communities across the US are mobilizing to meet the needs of the ...
Covid-19 hits gospel fraternity as Joyous Celebration and Spirit of Praise ...
This Easter weekend Mzansi will have to rely on TV and music streaming
Las Vegas grinds to halt as casinos close over virus
Slot machines switched off, blackjack tables deserted... several of the biggest casinos in Las Vegas will shut their ...
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to every African ...
Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma has announced that his foundation, together with the Alibaba Foundation, will ...
Driver safety amid Covid-19: Gautrain bus services suspended in Rosebank
All Gautrain buses in Rosebank, Johannesburg, were cancelled on Tuesday morning after drivers raised concerns about ...
All early childhood development centres in Gauteng to close
The Gauteng department of social development has instructed all early childhood centres across the province to close ...
Mpumalanga hospital closed over Covid-19, others taking action
Sections of the Busamed Lowveld Private Hospital in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, has been closed to the public for the day on ...
'Hundreds' of inmates escape Brazil jails ahead of coronavirus lockdown
Hundreds of prisoners broke out of four Brazilian jails on Monday, the day before their day-release privileges were due ...
What local governments can do to help fight coronavirus
As the first point of contact for people on the ground, there are several measures local governments can put into place ...
The coronavirus is officially a national disaster, but what does this mean?
In terms of the law, once a national disaster is declared, government can regulate the movement of people and goods ...
Trevor Noah postpones comedy tour amid coronavirus outbreak
Trevor Noah has put his stand-up comedy tour, Loud and Clear, on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.
UCT staff member tests positive for coronavirus, major universities close
A University of Cape Town staff member has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the institution has announced
THE EDITORIAL | We all must play part to defeat virus
On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced extraordinary measures in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, ...
Celebs weigh in on coronavirus measures
Celebrities, like the rest of the country, were glued to the president's address and took to social media to share ...
WATCH | Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of ...
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on March 15 2020. This comes ...
'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies
President Cyril Ramaphosa's grave announcement on Sunday night appears to have switched many coronavirus fence-sitters ...
What you should know about social distancing
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, which ...
SA's hero pilot can't wait to tell daughter about Wuhan mission
Capt Vusi Khumalo did not tell his eight-year-old daughter where he was going when he embarked on a mission to rescue ...
Universities cancelling in-person classes due to coronavirus
A number of universities have announced that they are closing as a result of the Corona virus outbreak.
Maybe the 'rona' can save our lost humanity if we let it
Why has it taken governments and businesses so long to close borders, to down tools, to elevate the lives of people ...
Winter school holidays to be cut short
June school holidays will be shorter as schools close earlier for Easter holidays.
Churches fall in line with reduction in congregants
Some of the major religious bodies have called off church services and suspended planned gatherings for Easter as part ...