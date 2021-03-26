Business dwindles as vehicles gather dust at depot
Bus company owner fears the worst over expected third wave
Sonja Le Roux, a bus company owner, is worried that the anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 that is expected in winter will put her out of business.
Her fleet of 18 coaches is already gathering dust at her business offices in Midrand while her monthly income has plummeted from about R1,5m to about R100,000. The low income forced her to release all her employees and her son, a student, has to chip in as a driver...
