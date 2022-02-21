Covid-19 vaccination rules changed: Here's how

SA's health department is changing the Covid-19 vaccination rules to try to increase uptake as inoculations have slowed and the country has ample vaccine stocks.

The government is shortening the interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 42 to 21 days and will allow people who have received two doses of Pfizer to get a booster dose three months after their second shot as opposed to six months previously.

It will offer the option of “mixing and matching” booster jabs, with adults who were given one dose of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine being offered either a J&J or Pfizer booster two months after their J&J shot. Adults who received two doses of Pfizer will be allowed J&J or Pfizer as a third dose.

“The decision regarding which vaccine to administer as a booster should be guided by vaccine availability,” the health department said on Monday, adding that if both vaccines were available at a vaccination site, using the same vaccine was preferred.