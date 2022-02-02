We must still be vigilant against Covid-19

Today marks 678 days, nearly two years, since the country was placed on lockdown in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic that has wrought and continues to wreak havoc around the globe in one mutation or the other.



The initial lockdown that even saw the army brought out of bases to carry out foot patrols to assist the police enforce the measures truly brought home to many the yearn for a return to normal, post-coronavirus life we once knew. It is a wish that has largely driven efforts to curb the spread of the virus in pursuit of the desired end...