'People buried under mountains of debt'

Economy bleeds, unemployment at all-time high

Saturday marks exactly a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa effected the Covid-19-enforced national lockdown; and since then a trail of economic devastation and jobs bloodbath continue to haunt many South Africans.



When Ramaphosa announced the initial 21-day lockdown, SA's Covid-19 infections had spiked from 61 to 402 in a space of eight days and a drastic intervention was urgently needed...