Ramathuba allowed repatriates to stay at Protea Ranch Hotel
I almost lost my job over quarantine site – health MEC
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says the decision to allow repatriated South Africans from Wuhan, China, to be quarantined at the Protea Ranch Hotel in the province had the potential to end her political career.
Ramathuba was reflecting on the anniversary of the first Covid-19 case found in SA and the subsequent arrival of more than 100 South Africans from the coronavirus epicentre at the time in March last year...
