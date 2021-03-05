'I'm doing what I'm doing to save lives'

Hero SAA pilot happy to be flying again after nine months

Two months after flying an SAA flight on a historic mission to repatriate South Africans from a Chinese city that was the epicentre of Covid-19 last year, Capt Vusi Khumalo spent nine months grounded unable to fly anywhere due to the lockdown imposed by the pandemic.



Last week, Khumalo flew his first SAA flight in nine months to Brussels to fetch a batch of 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines for healthcare workers...