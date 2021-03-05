Twins soldiered on despite threats on their lives

Doctors accused of bringing virus from China recall stigma and threats

Just a month after they were released from a quarantine site in Limpopo, twins Mvuzo and Mvuyisi Nkcosolwana-Vili were stigmatised and threatened at home in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.



The community accused them of bringing the virus home from China where they were medical students. ..