Twins soldiered on despite threats on their lives
Doctors accused of bringing virus from China recall stigma and threats
Just a month after they were released from a quarantine site in Limpopo, twins Mvuzo and Mvuyisi Nkcosolwana-Vili were stigmatised and threatened at home in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.
The community accused them of bringing the virus home from China where they were medical students. ..
