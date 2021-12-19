Rampant Covid-19 variant on the rampage in 89 countries, says WHO

The Omicron variant of Covid-19, revealed by SA scientists just 23 days ago, has been reported in 89 countries, the World Health Organisation said on Saturday.

The number of cases is doubling every 1.5 to three days in areas with community transmission, the WHO said.

In SA, there were 18,768 active cases of Covid-19 on November 25 when Omicron was announced in a news conference chaired by health minister Joe Phaahla.

By close of business on Friday this total had multiplied more than 11-fold to 210,815, just below the third-wave peak of 211,052 recorded on July 9.