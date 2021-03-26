South Africa

Regulations continue to have negative impact on operators

Lockdown forced small businesses to change tact

26 March 2021 - 10:42

The restrictions brought upon by the lockdown regulations forced many small business owners to rethink their business models in order to keep making a living.

For Mathews Baloyi and thousands of entrepreneurs in the events organisation space, the lockdown presented a nightmare...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X