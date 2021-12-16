Valneva says its booster works as a follow-up to its own Covid-19 shot

French biotech firm Valneva said on Thursday its Covid-19 vaccine candidate was efficient as a booster for people who had received the same shot as an initial vaccination.

“Initial results confirm that VLA2001 significantly boosted immunity in participants who received VLA2001 as a primary vaccination,” it said in a statement.

The news comes almost two weeks after a British study showed VLA2001 was the only shot out of seven that offered no immunity boost when given to people previously immunised with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

That study saw Valneva's share price tumble 14.5% on December 3. At Wednesday's closing price of 22.36 euros (R404), the stock is still up 188.5% since the start of the year after soaring 201.5% in 2020.

Valneva had said in reaction to that study that participants had been given booster doses after a shorter interval than usual and that vaccines made from inactivated viruses, such as its candidate, typically require longer to be effective.