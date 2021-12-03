Two Gauteng hospitals worried about capacity to admit Covid-19 patients as cases rise

His comments came as the province confirmed it was seeing a dramatic surge in hospital admission with 1,035 Covid-19 patients admitted in both public and private facilities

Two of Gauteng’s biggest hospitals have sounded the alarm amid a surge in Covid-19 admissions, with one stating that it has enough capacity to meet the current rate of intake until Tuesday.



Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital acting CEO Dr Steven Mankupane said the hospital could only match the current rate of admission, which had seen the number of patients double, until Tuesday when a review would take place...