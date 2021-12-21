Futile Covid-19 tests for mild cases are crippling healthcare, warn Cape doctors

Pointless Covid-19 testing has become a public health threat as the Omicron variant continues to deliver a wave of mild cases, a group of Western Cape doctors said on Tuesday.

Calling for monitoring to be switched “away from cases towards hospitalisations”, the medics said attempts to meet the demand for tests as SA’s fourth wave of infections surges are “deeply damaging to all other primary healthcare services”.

“Limited resources are diverted from usual operations towards assessing and testing the abundance of mild cases,” the seven provincial health department doctors wrote in a SA Medical Journal editorial.

“Wave four is disproportionately affecting primary healthcare services, given that it is so far dominated by milder disease. As a result, fewer staff are available to attend to patients acutely ill with non-Covid-19 disease.

“Tuberculosis diagnosis is down by a third. Chronic HIV and non-communicable disease patients’ prescriptions are being rewritten, often without patient assessment, so limited clinical staff can attend to the glut of mild Covid-19 patients.

“Anecdotally, after 18 months of health service challenges, many chronic disease patients are presenting with severe morbidity that could have been prevented — late-diagnosed metastatic cancers, uncontrolled blood glucose resulting in end-organ damage, opportunistic infections from advanced HIV.”