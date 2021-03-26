South Africa

Closure of churches meant loss of income for Ndlovu

Pandemic sent pastor down financial hellhole

26 March 2021 - 09:33
Mpho Koka Journalist

When President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the country’s first hard lockdown, a pastor had to rely on handouts and a reprieve on his rent to survive, while a salon owner was forced to retrench all her 29 employees and close her two salons.

Steven Ndlovu, 33, a pastor from Diepkloof, Soweto, and Smangele Sibisi, 30, a salon owner from Protea, also in Soweto, told Sowetan of how their lives were changed after the lockdown forced them to leave their full-time jobs...

