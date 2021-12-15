SA part of landmark study to evaluate Covid-19 vaccine efficacy in HIV patients

A landmark clinical trial in eight sub-Saharan African countries will be the first to specifically evaluate the efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine in people living with HIV.

It also is the first study to evaluate the efficacy of vaccines — in this case, Moderna mRNA-1273 — against the Omicron variant, said the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

The Ubuntu trial is being sponsored by the SAMRC and funded by the US government and supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) within the National Institutes of Health.