South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

The death rate is low and the recovery rate is up so is why should I still get vaccinated?

09 March 2022 - 08:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Despite the hgh recovery rate, experts still advocate for getting the vaccine, saying it can help prevent death and severe illness from the coronavirus. Stock photo.
Despite the hgh recovery rate, experts still advocate for getting the vaccine, saying it can help prevent death and severe illness from the coronavirus. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

While the death rate may be low and the recovery rate from Covid-19 high, experts continue to advocate for getting the vaccine, saying it can help prevent death and severe illness from the coronavirus.

The national health department reported 1,436 new cases and 16 deaths on Tuesday.

“The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 3,569,441 with a recovery rate of 96.8%,” it said.

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, such conditions do not mean people will not require a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Vaccinating the population will make sure people do not develop the disease when exposed to the virus, thus preventing hospitalisation and death,” it said.

The National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) shared the same advice, urging South Africans to get vaccinated.

It suggested one of the reasons why the Omicron variant was less severe may have been because it was met by high vaccination numbers.

The institute noted that during the most recent wave of infections, most people admitted for illness related to Covid-19 were unvaccinated.

A study shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are less likely to die from the virus and from other causes in the months after vaccination.

How will the Russia and Ukraine conflict affect vaccine and PPE supply to Africa?

While SA authorities have long said there is sufficient vaccines in stock to give those in need of the jab, experts say the impact of the conflict ...
News
5 days ago

Has SA's Covid-19 infection rate decreased in line with government's expectations?

The Department of Health hoped that by the end of February the positivity rate of Covid-19 infections would be lower than 5%, saying it is its ...
News
2 days ago

Is SA moving towards a Covid-19 recovery period?

“The findings indicate that SA is moving into the convalescent phase of the Covid-19 pandemic — the recovery phase. This is likely to be the same in ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?