SA records 21,000 new Covid-19 cases, 75 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

There were 21,157 new Covid-19 cases recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

Most of these were in KwaZulu-Natal (5,241), followed by the Western Cape (4,597) and Gauteng (4,206).

The new tests came at a positivity rate of 29.1%. Confirmed cases total 3,374,262.

According to health department data, 75 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 90,662.

There were 411 new hospital admissions, with a total of9,202 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19-related complications.

