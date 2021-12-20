President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to work after Covid-19 quarantine
President Cyril Ramaphosa has ended a week of self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, his office said on Monday.
He thanked “all South Africans and leaders and friends internationally” who conveyed their good wishes to him since the test result on December 12 and wished those infected with the coronavirus “a safe and speedy recovery”.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said Ramaphosa has returned to duty and will chair the final cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday.
“President Ramaphosa repeats his call for everyone in the country to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings,” said Gungubele.
