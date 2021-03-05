... as SA records over 50,000 deaths this week

Families of Covid-19 victims speak of their anguish

As SA reached a grim milestone of recording more than 50,000 Covid-19 deaths this week, relatives of some of the people who lost their lives to the virus spoke of their hurt and how their lives were cut short.



SA has become the first country in the continent to pass the sombre milestone with more than 50,000 coronavirus deaths...