'It was difficult to tell his mom I had lost my job'
Dad's retrenchment forces pupil to stop boarding
Life has not been the same for a 35-year-old man who was retrenched during lockdown and could no longer afford to pay the monthly R1,000 to keep his son at a boarding school.
The father from Engcobo in the Eastern Cape was one of millions of South Africans who lost their jobs when the Covid-19 pandemic forced countries to impose lockdowns due to an increasing numbers of cases. He asked not be to be identified to protect his 14-year-old son, a grade 9 pupil...
