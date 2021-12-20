Covid-19 variants damage SA brand reputation — Lindiwe Sisulu

The association of Covid-19 variants with SA have damaged the country's brand reputation as a tourist destination.

This is the view of tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu who recently concluded her four-day working visit in the United Arab Emirates where she also visited the under way Dubai World Expo.

SA and several southern African countries were slapped with travel bans by most developed countries, including the US and the United Kingdom after the new Covid-19 variant — Omicron — was discovered, sparking fears worldwide.

Although Sisulu felt that the country's brand reputation took a knock due to the country being associated with Covid-19 new variants, she however said she found comfort as some countries have begun removing SA from the travel red list.

“As countries begin to relax barriers to and from SA, increased resumption of travel us likely to occur and speed up the recovery of the industry,” Sisulu said.

She said the tourism sector would continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the country is removed from travel bans imposed on it after the discovery of Omnicron.