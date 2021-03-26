Lockdown | One year on

Saturday marks exactly a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa effected the Covid-19-enforced national lockdown; and since then a trail of economic devastation and jobs bloodbath continue to haunt many South Africans.

When Ramaphosa announced the initial 21-day lockdown, SA's Covid-19 infections had spiked from 61 to 402 in a space of eight days and a drastic intervention was urgently needed.

“While this measure will have a considerable impact on people’s livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater,” he said at the time.