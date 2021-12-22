South Africa

SA records 21,099 new Covid-19 cases, 99 deaths in past 24 hours

KZN recorded 5,411 and the Western Cape 4,609 of the new cases — compared with 3,807 recorded in Gauteng.

By TimesLIVE - 22 December 2021 - 19:14
SA recorded 21,099 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the NICD. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

SA recorded 21,099 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape overtaking Gauteng as the two coronavirus epicentres.

KZN recorded 5,411 and the Western Cape 4,609 of the new cases — compared with 3,807 in Gauteng. Only Limpopo, with 811 cases, and the Northern Cape, with 502, did not breach the 1,000-mark for new infections in the past 24 hours.

The NICD said on Wednesday that the new cases take the total number of confirmed infections since the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA to 3,353,106.

Using health department data, the NICD said there were  99 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past day, bringing total fatalities to date to 90,587.

There were 593 new hospital admissions, taking the total number of people admitted for Covid-19 related treatment to 9,324.

1 day ago

2 days ago

