SA records 21,099 new Covid-19 cases, 99 deaths in past 24 hours
KZN recorded 5,411 and the Western Cape 4,609 of the new cases — compared with 3,807 recorded in Gauteng.
SA recorded 21,099 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape overtaking Gauteng as the two coronavirus epicentres.
KZN recorded 5,411 and the Western Cape 4,609 of the new cases — compared with 3,807 in Gauteng. Only Limpopo, with 811 cases, and the Northern Cape, with 502, did not breach the 1,000-mark for new infections in the past 24 hours.
The NICD said on Wednesday that the new cases take the total number of confirmed infections since the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA to 3,353,106.
Using health department data, the NICD said there were 99 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past day, bringing total fatalities to date to 90,587.
There were 593 new hospital admissions, taking the total number of people admitted for Covid-19 related treatment to 9,324.
TimesLIVE
