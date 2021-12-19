South Africa

Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19

19 December 2021 - 12:41
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has tested positive Covid-19.
Image: Baba Jiyane

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement issued by minister in the presidency Modli Gungubele, Mantashe tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.

“Minister Mantashe is in good spirits and he is currently in self-isolation,” reads the statement.

The government has urged South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends.

