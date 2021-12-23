Is ‘long Covid’ contagious?

While many have developed persistent Covid-19 symptoms long after recovering from the virus, a condition known as “long Covid”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is not contagious.

Long Covid is generally diagnosed in cases where symptoms remain about four weeks after recovery or after a negative test.

While doctors advise continuing following health and safety protocols implemented during the pandemic, the WHO said it cannot be passed on to others.

“Post Covid-19 condition cannot be passed to others. Post Covid-19 condition is a long-term condition following infection with the virus that causes Covid-19.”

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said causes for symptoms may include bacterial pneumonia, tuberculosis and worsening symptoms relating to underlying comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension.