Jacob Zuma, will not stand for election to Parliament

Jacob Zuma, will not stand for election to Parliament. In an unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Leona Theron on ...

By Sowetan Reporter
‘Only I can take on drug lords and mafias’: Former gang boss Gayton ...

As a former gang boss, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie believes he is the only politician who can curb the ...

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Gauteng premier candidates behind poster faces

Here’s some fun facts about six premier candidates who’ve put their hand up in this election, writes Jeanette Chabalala.

Jeanette Chabalala
Senior Reporter
ANC councillor accused of extortion by businesses

A ward councillor is being accused of running a extortion ring targeting business owners to solicit protection money.

Lindile Sifile
Journalist
MKP ConCourt case won’t affect ballot paper – IEC

The outcome of the Electoral Commission of South Africa court case about the eligibility of former president Jacob Zuma ...

By ZIMASA MATIWANE
'We must vote and not just complain'

Ofentse Lamola grew up comfortable and did not have to worry about where her next meal would come from.

Jeanette Chabalala
Senior Reporter
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC leaders to ‘keep election promises’

Former president Thabo Mbeki has concluded his KwaZulu-Natal election campaign with a stern warning to the ANC to keep ...

Zimasa Matiwane
Reporter
Zuma remains face of MK Party for elections– IEC

The IEC says Jacob Zuma still remains the face and registered leader of the MK Party.

Jeanette Chabalala
Senior Reporter
DA's burning of SA flag a disgrace – political leaders

The DA's election campaign advert showing the burning of SA flag has been described as distasteful and unsettling.

Koena Mashale
Journalist
Mjajubana takes the crown of election campaigners

“I love helping people,” says ANC man Avela Mjajubana, who has caused a stir by adding spice while on a campaign trail.

Koena Mashale
Journalist
ANC haircut drive takes the crown on ways to woo voters

The ANC in Mpumalanga has dumped the traditional way of campaigning ahead of the general elections after  giving free ...

By Mandla Khoza and Koena Mashale
WATCH | Barefooted Free State MEC dances for ambulances

"One ambulance in one ward... What is that? ANC achievement."This is how a dancing and singing Free State health MEC ...

Koena Mashale
Journalist

HARLAN CLOETE | We cannot let politicians decide our fate and capitulate ...

There is great hype around the upcoming national and provincial elections on May 29, some going as far as calling this ...

By Harlan Cloete
TESSA DOOMS | We trust IEC to use its mandate to protect elections against ...

On May 29, South Africans will vote in the 7th national and provincial elections since entering into an era of ...

Tessa Dooms
Columnist
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Zuma can never return to Union Buildings, his IEC ...

Y-esterday Zuma won the appeal against his disqualification by the IEC to go to parliament.Whatever the legalities of ...

Malaika Mahlatsi
Columnist
TESSA DOOMS | Urgent change a matter of life and death for millions in SA

On average there are 6-million people living in informal housing without basic services, in unsafe physical spaces in a ...

By Tessa Dooms
Since my release, I have become more convinced than ever that the real makers of history are the ordinary men and women of our country. Their participation in every decision about the future is the only guarantee of true democracy and freedom.
Nelson Mandela

PODCAST | Pens on fleek as ANC runs towards election day

President Ramaphosa and his acolytes find their pens at the right time.

PODCAST | Is Ayanda Allie a new political force or farce?

Former broadcaster rolls up her sleeves and she drops mic for politics.

PODCAST | It is time President Ramaphosa increases the number of National ...

Many South Africans are excluded by the limited National Orders awarded by the President.

PODCAST | Vuyiswa Ramokgopa aims to buck the family trend and oust the ANC

Another Ramokgopa enters politics, but not for the ANC.

