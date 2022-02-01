Covid-19: 3,085 cases, 195 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours
SA recorded just more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.
There were also 195 deaths recorded in the past day, but 23 of them occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The other fatalities were recorded as part of an ongoing health department audit.
The NICD said that the 3,085 new Covid-19 cases took the total number of confirmed infections since the outbreak of the virus in SA to 3,608,307. To date, 95,288 deaths have been recorded.
Of the new cases, 1,001 were in Gauteng. No other province had more than 500 infections, with the Western Cape (427) and KwaZulu-Natal (419) the next worst-hit.
There were also 103 new hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people being treated in hospital to 5,194.
TimesLIVE
