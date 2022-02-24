Covid-19: 2,411 cases and 40 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

SA recorded 2,411 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, the most were in Gauteng (874), followed by the Western Cape (480) and KwaZulu-Natal (427).

This means that there have been 3,667,560 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.

The NICD, using health department data, said there were also 40 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period. Of these, seven were in the past 24 to 48 hours, while the balance were as a result of an ongoing audit.

This means there have been 99,018 fatalities recorded to date.

There were also 82 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are now 3,075 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 related complications.

