Couple gets new lease on life with baking business

Daddy Bae’s Kitchen cookies ends jobless blues

A cook-off challenge between friends to get rid of the lockdown boredom has given a Joburg couple a new lease on life with a thriving baking business.



When level 5 lockdown was introduced in the country to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Kabelo Molepo was looking for employment after he had lost his job at a big retail company...