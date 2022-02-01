Cabinet approves scrapping of rotational learning

Cabinet has approved to scrap rotational learning and for all primary school kids to go back to class full-time.

In a statement released on Monday night, spokesperson for the minister in the presidency Nonceba Mhlauli said cabinet had approved changes to the adjusted Alert Level 1 Covid-19 regulations following a national coronavirus command council meeting.

She said information gathered by the department of health was that SA had exited the fourth wave.

“Based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country, cabinet has decided those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate, that if you test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to seven days and that contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms,” Mhlauli said.