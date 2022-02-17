I want to get vaccinated but scared of developing myocarditis, should I still get the jab?

Young males who are vaccinated against Covid-19 have a significantly reduced risk of falling ill from myocarditis and pericarditis compared to unvaccinated individuals, according to the Department of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The department describes myocarditis as a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, usually caused by a viral or bacterial infection. Pericarditis is inflammation of the thin membrane that surrounds the heart.

“Acute myocarditis usually resolves on its own in a few days and can be treated with medications, supportive therapy and rest.

“The risk of myocarditis and pericarditis from primary Covid-19 infection itself occurs at a rate of up to 450 cases per million in young males. According to the Cominarty Pfizer package insert, the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with Pfizer is 1.6 people per million,” said the department.

WHO says cases of these conditions have been observed among young males after receiving mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

The conditions are often mild and can resolve in a matter of days with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Concerns around these conditions were raised last year after the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the Pfizer vaccine for children between 12 and 17 years.

It told TimesLIVE in October last year that few cases of myocarditis and pericarditis among males were reported after vaccination.