Gauteng records more than 1,200 of SA's 3,600 new Covid-19 cases: NICD

Gauteng accounted for 1,249 of SA's 3,628 Covid-19 cases identified in the past 24 hours, National Institute for Communicable Diseases data showed on Wednesday.

The province with the next-highest number of new infections was the Western Cape with 528, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 491 and Mpumalanga with 407.

The new cases mean that there have been 3,631,642 total confirmed infections across SA to date.

The NICD also reported, based on health department data, that there were 213 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past day. Of these, 22 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance coming as a result of an ongoing audit.

In total, there have been 96,502 confirmed fatalities to date.

