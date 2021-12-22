South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I am vaccinated against Covid-19, how likely am I to recover if I'm infected?

22 December 2021 - 12:02
The health department says vaccination against Covid-19 offers an increased chance of recovery. File photo.
Image: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

People who are vaccinated against Covid-19 have a greater chance of recovering should they contract the coronavirus, says the health department

On Tuesday the department urged unvaccinated South Africans to get jabbed to ensure their protection and those around them during the festive season. It said vaccination reduces severe illness and chances of hospitalisation. 

“Evidence to date shows those who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to die from Covid-19 if they contract the virus, especially those over 50. By vaccinating you increase your chance of recovering by 99%, guaranteed,” it said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), some evidence shows vaccination also reduces chances of transmission.

Getting vaccinated could save your life. The Covid-19 vaccines provide strong protection against serious illness, hospitalisation and death,” it said.

“There is also some evidence that being vaccinated will make it less likely you will pass on the virus to others, which means your decision to get the vaccine also protects those around you.”

The WHO said vaccination does not prevent anyone from contracting Covid-19 and encouraged people to stick to health and safety measures even after getting jabbed. 

“Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective, but some people will get ill from Covid-19 after vaccination. There is also a chance that you could also pass on the virus to others who are not vaccinated.”

