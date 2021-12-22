I am vaccinated against Covid-19, how likely am I to recover if I'm infected?

People who are vaccinated against Covid-19 have a greater chance of recovering should they contract the coronavirus, says the health department

On Tuesday the department urged unvaccinated South Africans to get jabbed to ensure their protection and those around them during the festive season. It said vaccination reduces severe illness and chances of hospitalisation.

“Evidence to date shows those who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to die from Covid-19 if they contract the virus, especially those over 50. By vaccinating you increase your chance of recovering by 99%, guaranteed,” it said.