Many people refused to quarantine
Gauteng had to obtain court orders for Covid-19 patients
The Gauteng government was the first to force people who tested positive for Covid-19 to quarantine in the early stages of the epidemic.
In March last year, barely a week after the first case was confirmed, a mother and her daughter threw a spanner in the works for the province when they refused to be quarantined...
