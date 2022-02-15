Can I get Covid-19 from swimming in a public pool?

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is little chance of you getting Covid-19 from swimming in a public pool because the Covid-19 virus does not transmit through water.

“However, the virus spreads between people when someone has close contact with an infected person,” it adds. So avoid crowds.

The organisation, along with The National Institute for Communicable Diseases of SA, advises that if you do visit public pools or spaces to maintain at least a 1m distance from others, even when you are swimming or in swimming areas.

Wear a mask when you’re not in the water and clean your hands frequently.

If you have to cough or sneeze, cover it with a tissue or bended elbow and stay home if you are unwell.

Suntanning will also not help “kill” the virus, with the WHO explaining that exposure to the sun or temperatures higher than 25°c does not protect you from Covid-19.

“You can catch Covid-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of Covid-19,” it says.