Panyaza Lesufi tests positive for Covid-19

By TimesLIVE - 24 December 2021 - 19:55
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in isolation. File picture.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has tested positive for Covid-19, his department said on Friday.

He was undergoing treatment and was in isolation, said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

According to Mabona, Lesufi felt unwell on Thursday night and “struggled to breathe”.

“In addition to being previously vaccinated, he is currently self-isolating in his home and feeling better subsequent to him experiencing Covid-19 symptoms before testing,” said Mabona.

