SA records 1,853 Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

By TimesLIVE - 03 March 2022 - 20:07
Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (650), followed by the Western Cape (420) and KwaZulu-Natal (369).
There were 1,853 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

This brings to 3,679,539 the total number of infections across SA since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

The NICD also reported that there were 41 deaths recorded in the past day, with two occurring in the past 24 to 48 hours. The balance were as a result of an ongoing audit.

“This brings the total fatalities to 99,499 to date,” the NICD said.

The NICD said there were 65 hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 2,602.

