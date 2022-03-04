SA risks destroying 100,000 vaccine doses by end of March due to slow uptake

He said the department was trying to ramp up inoculations to save the vaccine doses from being discarded. SA has so far fully vaccinated around 43% of its 40 million adults.

SA's vaccination campaign, using the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer vaccines, got off to a slow start due to difficulties securing early supplies but more recently it has been dogged by hesitancy.

Last month the country changed its Covid-19 vaccination rules in an effort to encourage more people to get jabs.