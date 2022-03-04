Children aged 10 to 14 have highest rate of positive Covid-19 tests

The highest Covid-19 positivity rate is now among children between 10 and 14.

This was announced on Friday by health minister Joe Phaahla, who said a 21% positivity rate in this age group is “obviously worrying”.

Phaahla told a heath department media briefing experts initially believed the spike in cases among children could be due to schools opening but “the trend has persisted”.

Also of concern is that more than 10-million cases have been registered globally in the last week, as well as an official death toll in a week of 60,000 with the actual number likely being much higher.

“This shows us that Covid-19 is still ravaging the world,” said Phaahla, adding that Omicron is highly dominant.

On the upside as SA marks the second anniversary of its first confirmed Covid-19 infection, there has been a 20% reduction in new cases from 16,000 a week to just under 13,000.