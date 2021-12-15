Court halts implementation of Covid-19 vaccination requirement in Kenya

A Kenyan court has temporarily halted the government's plan to require Covid-19 vaccination for access to public services until a petition challenging it is heard and ruled upon, court documents seen by Reuters showed.

Last month Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe announced all residents would have to show proof of vaccination by December 21 to be able access all public services in person.

The requirement affected a range of public services including schools, transport, immigration and other state offices, as well as hotels, bars, restaurants, national parks and wildlife reserves.

On Tuesday however, Antony Mrima, a high court judge in the capital Nairobi, issued a temporary order halting implementation of the mandate pending a legal decision on a petition filed by a Kenyan declaring the move "unconstitutional".

"Yes, Justice Mrima has halted the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination (requirement)," Harrison Kinyanjui, a lawyer for the petitioner, a businessman, told Reuters.