Increase in GBV during lockdown nearly drove minister of women 'cuckoo'

15 February 2022 - 15:57
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, spoke at the launch of a women empowerment project in Durban on Tuesday. File image.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe/The Times

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, thought she would lose her mind at one stage after being constantly exposed to incidents of gender-based violence, particularly during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The minister was speaking to women attending the launch of a mother and daughter high tea dialogue in Durban on Tuesday, which is being spearheaded by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial department.

Women — young and old, from government, business and community and youth organisations — gathered at the event aimed at empowering and encouraging them to create better living circumstances for themselves.

Nkoana-Mashabane said violence against women increased during the lockdowns.

“They all went back home during lockdown ... They murdered women and children and put them in plastics bags,” she said.

“Every morning you wake, there is a story. There were times when I used to visit the sites where violence took place. They were times when I felt I would go cuckoo myself ...

“I remember one day it was dark and cold and I said to the president, 'I'm going to receive another memorandum.'”

A demonstration against GBV was taking place outside the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

“As I entered the gate of the Union Buildings, one girl looked at me and said to me, 'Mam, I feel sorry for you because I don't know whether you are going to come out of this place alive or dead.'

“I asked her why and she said they were sick and dying for what they don't know.

“I said, 'My child, I also have relatives who have been killed ... I am not going to turn away, I'm going to receive this memorandum.'

“Together let us fight this enemy. We were not a department that was formed for GBV and femicide ... We need to become economically empowered because we also fought for freedom.

“The next gathering we should be celebrating how empowered women have become because this one is about how about sick and tired we are.”

