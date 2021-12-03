Covid-19 ward nurses share struggles

Dyantyi, who started working at Tembisa Hospital in May last year, told Sowetan of some of the difficulties she went through working in one of the three Covid-19 wards at the hospital as the country was about to sink into the first wave

For three months at the height of Covid-19 last year, nurse Ncumisa Dyantyi had to remove her uniform and take a bath first before hugging her children every time she arrived home from work.



Dyantyi, who started working at Tembisa Hospital in May last year, told Sowetan of some of the difficulties she went through working in one of the three Covid-19 wards at the hospital as the country was about to sink into the first wave...