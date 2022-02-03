South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

What foods can I eat to support my immune system during the pandemic?

03 February 2022 - 07:00
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends eating nutrition-filled foods like fruits and veggies to support the immune system during the pandemic.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends eating nutrition-filled foods like fruits and veggies to support the immune system during the pandemic.
Image: File image

Eating healthy and nutritious foods during the Covid-19 pandemic is beneficial for the immune system.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says while none of the healthy foods, including fruits and vegetables, prevents the transmission of Covid-19, maintaining a healthy diet is vital. 

The immune system requires the support of many nutrients. It is recommended to consume a variety of foods for a healthy and balanced diet, including whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts and animal source foods,” says the WHO.

It added there is no evidence supporting claims that people can get Covid-19 from eating fruits and vegetables.

“There is currently no evidence that people can catch Covid-19 from food, including fruits and vegetables. Fresh fruits and vegetables are part of a healthy diet and their consumption should be encouraged.”

It said washing fruits and vegetables if they are eaten raw is important. 

“Wash fruit and vegetables the same way you would in any other circumstance. Before handling them, wash your hands with soap and water. Then wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly with clean water, especially if you eat them raw,” said the organisation. 

Can I get Covid-19 from second-hand smoke?

While further studies are needed to understand if second-hand smoke can lead to the spread of Covid-19, experts say it is theoretically possible.
News
1 day ago

How does Covid-19 affect pregnant women?

Pregnant women with Covid-19 may experience preterm birth and be more likely to suffer severe illness from the virus than non-pregnant women.
News
2 days ago

How should I dispose of my mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19?

The Western Cape health department says there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 from used masks.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
Prasa suspects it has 3,000 ‘ghost employees’