SA scientists confirm Omicron cases are less severe than Delta

Cohen's NICD colleague, Dr Waasila Jassat, said about 83% of Covid-19 patients admitted to the 666 hospitals treating the virus during the fourth wave were unvaccinated, with the proportion even higher among younger age groups.

Of 309 patients who died in hospital having disclosed their vaccination status, 13% were fully jabbed and 87% were either unvaccinated or had had only one of their two Pfizer shots, she said.

Cohen said her team's work had also confirmed the increased transmissibility of Omicron. “People infected with Omicron have a significantly higher viral load in the nose than those with Delta,” she said.

Dr Michelle Groome, head of public health, surveillance and response at the NICD, said while SA has had 3.3-million laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19, “we think we're only diagnosing one in 10 to one in 15 people who actually have Covid-19 infections. There's a lot of asymptomatic infection, there's a lot of people who don't test.”

This could mean up to 49-million South Africans have been infected and Groome said seroprevalence studies show that “in excess of 70% of South Africans have been exposed and have underlying immunity to Covid-19".

Cohen added: “With time, you start to see the population immune effects kicking in, which is an attenuation of severity.”

Groome said Gauteng, where the fourth wave struck earliest, was now past the peak and graphs were levelling off in the neighbouring provinces of Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga. But “other provinces are still very much on the upward trajectory”, she said.

“We are seeing a decrease in daily case numbers and positivity in Gauteng and we feel we are past the peak,” she said.

“This is encouraging and quite optimistic, but we need to be cognisant that this is from last Thursday and it was the long weekend. Some of the lower numbers may also be due to the holiday season we're in and it's very important to monitor the positivity rate.”

