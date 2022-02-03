Africa

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 5 African countries -WHO scientist

By Reuters - 03 February 2022 - 13:52
Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi told an online media briefing she was concerned about the development.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found in five African countries, a World Health Organisation scientist said on Thursday, adding she was concerned about the development.

"BA.2 ... has been reported in five countries, that is Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal as well as South Africa," Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi told an online media briefing.

"We are very concerned," she said.

