Local elections 2021: news & insights

Mabuza unsure if ANC will win Tshwane, Joburg ...
Deputy president David Mabuza says the ANC is concerned about the potential difficulty in reclaiming control of the ...
To the hearts of voters through toilets — Malema addresses supporters in ...
“We will build a three-bedroom house with a flushing toilet inside. We don’t want an outside toilet. There is no white, ...
Mashaba receives warm welcome in Soweto as ActionSA aims for outright win ...
Political newcomer ActionSA is hoping to take full control of the city of Johannesburg after the November 1 municipal ...
Mabuza met by hostile crowds as load-shedding casts darkness over ANC’s ...
Deputy President David Mabuza has admitted ongoing load-shedding was worrying for the ANC because it had disrupted the ...
Municipal service delivery 'falling far short': study
Trust in local municipalities to deliver basic services has dropped to a five-year low, as measured against the latest ...
THAMSANQA D. MALINGA | Zuma has done more than Mbeki and co. for ANC's ...
I hold the opinion that the ANC's brown sheep and former president Jacob Zuma has done more for the ANC's election ...
READER LETTER | Think deeply before you choose your leaders
South Africans, we’re a few days before the sixth municipal elections. Obviously, we know that the concept of service ...
LINDIWE SISULU | Hope is restoring ANC to heart of the people who love it
Usually, campaigning is an exciting exercise, spending more time on the ground with our people, listening and learning, ...