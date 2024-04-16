×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | IEC updates media on elections timetable

By TIMESLIVE - 16 April 2024 - 11:30

Courtesy of SABC News

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is briefing the media on Tuesday on the latest developments regarding the elections timetable, with ballot procedures set to get under way and notices to vote overseas open.

TimesLIVE

‘We must defend IEC’s independence’: Ramaphosa on its legal battle with MK Party

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes there is nothing sinister about the Electoral Commission approaching the Constitutional Court to appeal against ...
News
23 hours ago

Lawbreakers should not be lawmakers – IEC counsel

"Serious lawbreakers should not be lawmakers." These are the words of the Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC) counsel Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi in the ...
News
1 week ago

IEC sets ground rules, calls for adherence to code of conduct for stable, free and fair elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has urged political parties to approach the upcoming polls with "peace and tranquility" by adhering to the ...
News
1 week ago

Breaking: IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to parliament

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has endorsed objections to former president Jacob Zuma's nomination to stand for parliament.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack