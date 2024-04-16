WATCH LIVE | IEC updates media on elections timetable
By TIMESLIVE - 16 April 2024 - 11:30
Courtesy of SABC News
The Electoral Commission of South Africa is briefing the media on Tuesday on the latest developments regarding the elections timetable, with ballot procedures set to get under way and notices to vote overseas open.
WATCH LIVE | IEC updates media on elections timetable
Courtesy of SABC News
The Electoral Commission of South Africa is briefing the media on Tuesday on the latest developments regarding the elections timetable, with ballot procedures set to get under way and notices to vote overseas open.
TimesLIVE
‘We must defend IEC’s independence’: Ramaphosa on its legal battle with MK Party
Lawbreakers should not be lawmakers – IEC counsel
IEC sets ground rules, calls for adherence to code of conduct for stable, free and fair elections
Breaking: IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to parliament
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos