Double blow for ANC in Ekurhuleni as DA takes mayor, speaker posts
Campbell takes top job as Nt'sekhe explains her 'absence'
The DA's Refiloe Nt'sekhe has dismissed claims she absconded from the Ekurhuleni council meeting at which a new mayor was to be elected in a day that was full of drama.
Nt'sekhe also accused the ANC of playing political games after failing to process her resignation as a councillor two weeks ago. ..
