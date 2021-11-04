ANC losing support an indication of what may happen in 2024 – political analysts

It failed to make such an impressive showing in key metros, including Gauteng's jewel trio of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni

The ANC's poor showing in the local government elections which saw its national electoral support drop below 50% for the first time could be a precursor to what may unfold in the next national general polls.



This is a view shared by analysts on Wednesday as the ANC results hovered around 46% with about 80% of the ballots counted, signalling a possible end to its majority rule in some parts of the country...