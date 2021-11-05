Ramaphosa asks parties to work together

Ramaphosa said the peacefulness and the outcome of the elections had shown that SA was a diverse and tolerant society.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the outcome of this year’s municipal elections as a clear expression from South Africans about how they felt and what they wanted in relation to services and how those in public office governed.



Ramaphosa was last night delivering the keynote address at the results operation centre of the Electoral Commission of SA in Pretoria, where the final results of the recent polls were announced...